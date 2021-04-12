Fox Cities P.A.C. announces new shows, series for upcoming season

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced additional shows and series for the 2021-22 season – the Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series in addition to the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Season.

The new performances add a thrilling season when the Center plans to welcome audiences back, which is currently in the works.

2021-22 BOLDT ARTS ALIVE! SERIES

Makaroff Youth Ballet’s The Nutcracker featuring The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra – December 4 & 5, 2021.

it gets better – February 5, 2022

Small Island Big Song – February 27, 2022

L.A. Theatreworks presents

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Sitcom by Gregg Oppenheimer, March 15, 2022

Black Violin – April 6, 2022

Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles – April 20, 2022

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll – April 27, 2022

Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland – June 2, 2022

2021-22 SPOTLIGHT SERIES

One-Man Star Wars® Trilogy – October 16, 2021

One-Man Avengers: A Parody – October 16, 2021

Encore Cabaret featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists, January 14 & 15, 2022

I Wrote That One Too…A Life in Songwriting: From Wille to Whitney starring Steve Dorff – March 19, 2022

Church Basement Ladies – March 22 – 24, 2022

Jon Reep – April 1, 2022

Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel – May 20, 2022

All Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series performances go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 19 through TicketMaster.

Ticket holders who previously scheduled to see performances or rescheduled performances will be contacted through email with additional information or new dates for shows.

You can find additional schedules for upcoming shows and Broadway shows on the Fox Cities P.A.C website.