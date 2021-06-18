FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities P.A.C. celebrates Make Music Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21 the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC) is taking part in Make Music Day and has free special events.

Make Music Day is inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique, taking place in 1,000 cities across more than 120 countries every year on June 21 – the summer solstice.

Some of these events include:

  • Concert in Houdini Plaza (12:00 p.m.)
  • Interactive workshop at the PAC (3:00 p.m.)
  • Virtual concert featuring Feed the Dog (8:00 p.m.)

“We are excited to make music with our community and celebrate the joy it brings to our lives,” said Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen. “Through these events we will gather as a community to explore Indian culture and traditions, learn how to create musical instruments and share in a virtual concert with a local band, experiencing the ways music brings us all together.”

To learn more visit the Fox Cities PAC Website.

