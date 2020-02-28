Fox Cities P.A.C. welcomes 400,000th student at ArtsPower’s production

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center welcomed the 400,000th student to the Center today during the Amcor Education Series performance of ArtsPower’s Production of Chicken Dance.

The Amcor Education Series allows the Center to partner with educators to expand their classrooms and encourage the influential power of the arts in quality education.

Each performance compliments Wisconsin Academic Standards, and is designed to accommodate a wide variety of programs, grade levels and subject areas to incorporate the live performing arts into the curriculum.

Local 5’s Paul Evansen got a behind the scenes look at what it takes to bring an Education Series show to the P.A.C. stage – his backstage Facebook interview is below.

In addition to music and dance, subjects like math, science, literature and social studies come to life on stage.



On average, more than 24,000 students experience learning through the arts each year at an Amcor Education Series performance.

For more information on the Amcor Education Series: https://foxcitiespac.com/education/schools-and-educators/amcor-education-series/amcor-education-series