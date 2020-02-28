FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities P.A.C. welcomes 400,000th student at ArtsPower’s production

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center welcomed the 400,000th student to the Center today during the Amcor Education Series performance of ArtsPower’s Production of Chicken Dance

The Amcor Education Series allows the Center to partner with educators to expand their classrooms and encourage the influential power of the arts in quality education.

Each performance compliments Wisconsin Academic Standards, and is designed to accommodate a wide variety of programs, grade levels and subject areas to incorporate the live performing arts into the curriculum.

Local 5’s Paul Evansen got a behind the scenes look at what it takes to bring an Education Series show to the P.A.C. stage – his backstage Facebook interview is below.

In addition to music and dance, subjects like math, science, literature and social studies come to life on stage.

On average, more than 24,000 students experience learning through the arts each year at an Amcor Education Series performance.

For more information on the Amcor Education Series: https://foxcitiespac.com/education/schools-and-educators/amcor-education-series/amcor-education-series

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories