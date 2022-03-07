APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Appleton has announced what they will be bringing to the stage for the 2022-23 season.

Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen unveiled the upcoming season for Season Ticket Holders, Annual Partners, and special guests on Monday.

The new season includes a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series that features three Wisconsin premieres, the Boldt Arts Alive! Series, and Spotlight Series that will honor the community during the 20th Anniversary season.

The reveal event featured a live performance from the production of Disney’s Aladdin and a guest visit from Stephen Gabriel, producer of Jesus Christ Superstar & Ain’t Too Proud: The Life & Times of The Temptations.

“Together, we have built stronger connections through the past 20 years thanks to our community. Since 2002, the community has enjoyed 38 Broadway premieres (39 with the Wisconsin premiere of Disney’s FROZEN at the Center in May), been a part of the more than 2.9 million patrons attending a live performing arts engagement, supported more than 400,000 students who experienced classroom lessons coming to life on stage — and so much more!” shared Van Laanen. “This season we will explore our communities, as well as those from around the world, and continue to become the place where everyone finds inclusion along the way.”

Boldt Arts Alive! Series

The PAC explains that the Boldt Arts Alive! Series will encourage guests to explore diverse communities and engage in the arts through a variety of performances that provide a window to the world.

The 2022-23 series includes titles such as the New York Tenors with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 11, 2023. Audiences will be taken on an entertaining journey through the greatest city in the world – New York, New York.

Spotlight Series

Organizers say this series brings a cozy, engaging experience to the forefront, making the beautiful Kimberly-Clark Theater its home – providing the perfect place to showcase talented performers in an atmosphere that allows audiences to immerse themselves in the performance.

The 2022-23 Spotlight Series includes titles such as:

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Adam Jacobs – Right Where I Belong: Songs of Alan Menken on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

When are tickets on sale?

The Fox Cities PAC officials explain that tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8 for the titles mentioned above.

Additional titles will continue to be shared in the upcoming months leading up to the Center’s 20th anniversary season.

Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760, or by visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton.

Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America — Fox Cities Series

The Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America — Fox Cities Series will feature three Wisconsin Premieres including Disney’s Aladdin, SIX, and Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird.

The performances dates include:

Jesus Christ Superstar (October 18-23, 2022)

(October 18-23, 2022) Disney’s Aladdin (December 6-11, 2022)

(December 6-11, 2022) SIX (January 17-22, 2023)

(January 17-22, 2023) Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird (February 21-26, 2023)

(February 21-26, 2023) Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations (June 20-25, 2023)

(June 20-25, 2023) Hamilton (May 9-21, 2023) Part of the 6-show package

(May 9-21, 2023) Cats (March 24-26, 2023) Season Option

(March 24-26, 2023)

For more information on the Fox Cities PAC and ticket prices, click here.