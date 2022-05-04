APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities PAC Center Stage Showcase is right around the corner the culminating event that brings all the participating theater students into one room.

The President and CEO of the Fox Cities PAC Maria van Lanen explained the event, “We put center stage here at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and celebrate the talent of our local high school students by creating a local version of the Tony Awards right here in the fox cities.”

The showcase gives students the opportunity to walk the red carpet before individual schools and a group of students from multiple schools take the stage.

Brody Adams, a St. Mary’s Catholic High School Senior, said, “The ensamble is basically stuents from all different schools so I think it’s a good opportunity to meet other people in the area other than the people that were in your cast for your show.”

The Fox Cities PAC said it provides opportunities like these for students to inspire the next generation of artists.

“Education is a cornerstone of our mission and being able to partner with educators to be able to lift the quality of the already high quality performances that are taking place in our schools,” said van Laanen.

Adams said he is willing to put this ahead of most things because of his passion for the arts.

“It’s worth it,” said Adams. “I think this is something school can’t really teach you and I found out really quickly my priorities lie in theater itself and music.”