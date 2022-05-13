APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Broadway League award is being presented to the President and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Maria Van Laanen, later this year in New York City.

Van Laanen is being presented with the Samuel J. L’Hommedieu Award for Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management for her work with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC) and throughout the community.

“Because of my involvement on a national level, we are able to bring live performing arts that engage and challenge our community. In coming together to explore issues, we are creating an increased sense of belonging and value for all,” said Van Laanen.

The Broadway League Awards are presented annually to honor the achievements of professionals working in regional markets across the United States and Canada, which present the touring productions of Broadway shows.

“Maria continues to provide tremendous leadership of the Fox Cities PAC. It is no surprise that she was honored for her contributions to our performing arts center, as well as the industry more broadly,” said Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Fox Cities PAC, Terry Timm.

For more information about the Fox Cities PAC, click here.