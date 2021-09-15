Fox Cities PAC unveils new Amcor Education Series

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities PAC has officially unveiled their new educational series lineup.

Maria Van Laanen, the President & CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center said, “We are celebrating with our educators throughout Northeast Wisconsin as we announce our 2021- 22 Amcor Education Season.”

This series allows educations to have easy access to theater and live music performances to integrate into their curriculum.

Van Laanen said, “To be able to have that connection with the arts as a way to enhance those classroom learnings it just gives those students a little extra boost.”

The PAC is offering in-person and virtual options this year to help meet educators where they’re at.

Johan Aulwes, a teacher at Xavier Middle School said, “The different programs that they’re offering for schools for students to be able to see some different performances that are going on and the different ones being offered that I looked at are definitely related to different educational things that would be taught in the classroom.”

The PAC and teachers at the event say they want to continue to support the arts for students.

“I think theater arts is super important, whether that’s performing on stage, in like a musical or play or a band or choir orchestra, any of those super important,” said Aulwes. “I think students learn a lot of skills through participating in those.”

The PAC said they work closely with educators to keep their education series relevant.

Find out what the PAC is offering for this season here.