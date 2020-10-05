Fox Cities Parade of Homes marching strong during pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Most of us are spending more time at home, because of this pandemic, so it’s no surprise that real estate in the Fox Valleys is trending up.

Brian Calmes, owner of Calmes and Rohm Construction says, “Day one was a steady flow of traffic, it didn’t have the rush of traffic that we’re used to but we still had the numbers that we typically have.”

People can’t resist Wisconsin’s red hot housing market. Tiffany Holtz, with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group says, “Over the last four years, we’ve sold about 15,000 homes annually in northeast Wisconsin and we’re on track to do that again this year.”

Even with the Fox Valley public health emergency COVID-19 alert, those interested in buying or improving a house came to the Fox Valley Parade of Homes.

Calmes says, “We’re limiting the number of people in the homes. It might seem like an event but really for us, it’s essential. Building a home and being comfortable with who you’re working with or remodeling with you know this is the best way to get out get ideas.”

Builders say because people are in their homes more often, those honey-do home improvements have become honey-musts.

Calmes says, “I think COVID has opened people’s eyes to maybe they’re working from home, so now they want to renovate or they want to build something new knowing they’re going to be staying home a lot more. I feel like this had made our industry busier than it was before.”

One of the biggest problems in real estate right now is getting finished homes to buyers.

Calmes says, “It’s harder to get supplies. Supplies are definitely harder to get right now.”

Realtors say another trend in the Fox Valley is the high demand for houses.

Holtz says, “Home sales are still on the rise and not only are home sales on the rise but prices are on the rise. In the last six months, we’ve seen a significant rise in those sales prices, which makes it a great time to sell your home.”

If you weren’t able to make it out this weekend, the Fox Cities Parade of Homes continues October 8th through the 11th.

The home featured in the story is located at 5647 N. Amethyst Drive in Appleton. You can contact the builders, Calmes and Rohm for more information.