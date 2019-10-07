Fox Cities Parade of Homes shows trendy, latest house styles

Residents were able to check out some cool houses Sunday during the Fox Cities Parade of Homes.

The Homebuilders Association of the Fox Cities invited residents to tour newly constructed and remodeled homes.

The Parade of Homes featured 25 new houses ranging in various sizes that showcases new trends and styles.

The event helps customers find ideas and the right builder to create their ideal home.

“This is a good way for consumers to get out and meet builders, get ideas see what the new trends are,” says Brian Calmes with Calmes Rohm Construction. “It’s a good way to get interactive with the builders, see who you feel comfortable with if you’re looking at work done or if you’re just looking for ideas to do your own remodels or you’re just painting walls.”

If you missed the tours Sunday, don’t worry, more are scheduled October 10th through the 13th.