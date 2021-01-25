Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announces Broadway lineup, hopes of inviting audiences back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 forced the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center to close quickly and early on in the pandemic, but they are now looking for a comeback.

The Fox Cities PAC announced their Broadway lineup that would welcome audiences back in August of 2021.

This season’s “Broadway Across America” will include musicals like “Mean Girls”, “Hairspray”, “Frozen”, “Hadestown”, and “Wicked!”. They will also reschedule DEAR EVAN HANSEN, now planned for April 19-24, 2022.

With shows starting in October, those at the PAC are excited to bring the curtain up once again.

“We know that coming back to the Performing Arts Center is something that so many in our community are very excited about and we can’t wait to get there safely,” says President of the Fox Cities PAC Maria Van Laanen.

Lineup below:

WICKED

October 27 – November 14, 2021

Season Ticket Holders will have first access to purchase tickets to this Season Option upon completion of their 4-show package.

HADESTOWN

December 14 – 19, 2021

MEAN GIRLS

January 18 – 23, 2022

HAIRSPRAY

February 15 – 20, 2022

Disney’s FROZEN

May 18 – 29, 2022

Season Ticket Holder Week: May 18 – 24, 2022

Season ticket holders will be notified through email as more information becomes available or you can visit their website.