APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center hosted the annual reveal of its upcoming season on Monday.

Shows coming to the Fox Cities in the coming months include Broadway national tours like Les Misérables, Beetlejuice, Pretty Woman, Moulin Rouge, Clue, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen says that the P.A.C. is honored to host two local premieres.

“We’re thrilled for the 2023-24 season to be welcoming two Wisconsin premieres with Beetlejuice the Musical and Tina: the Tina Turner Musical. I think it’s also fun to bring in shows like Pretty Woman– people in this community love to see their favorite movies come to life. And of course, that spectacle of Moulin Rouge is just going to take people’s breath away. Any time we can bring a play on the season is always great excitement, so we’re really looking forward to the fun of Clue.”

As part of the Spotlight series, the P.A.C. will be welcoming performances like “Makin’ Cake” with Dasha Kelly Hamilton and The Magic of Kevin Spencer, a sensory-friendly magic show for all ages.

“For the last few years we’ve been very fortunate to be able to bring sensory-inclusive performances, and in 2023-24, that will be a magic show with Kevin Spencer,” Van Laanen said. “And what that means is that we adjust the sound and light levels, and we have smaller audiences who can be spaced out a little bit more so that people who may have some sensory sensitivities or special needs can enjoy.”

The P.A.C. will also host titles such as Step Afrika!, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, MOMIX – ALICE, and Mariachi Herencia de México as part of the Boldt Arts Alive series.

Van Laanen says that through the upcoming season, the P.A.C. is hoping to explore identity through performance and bring in a diverse variety of shows for the community to enjoy.

“When we are putting together our seasons here at the Performing Arts Center, we really take to heart our mission as a non-profit organization to serve as a multicultural gathering place for all. In order to do that, we know that we need to present a wide variety of art forms that tell a lot of different stories from all different backgrounds and experiences,” Van Laanen told Local Five. “We’re going to be exploring the many elements around identity through the arts.”

