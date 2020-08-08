Fox Cities Performing Arts Center unveils new mural

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced on Saturday that it is unveiling a new mural representing togetherness and a feeling of belonging.

Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen shares, “With the help of the talented Irineo Medina we are able to celebrate this new mural that visualizes that indescribable feeling you get when sitting together in the theater. This sense of belonging and togetherness feels especially important to display on the outside of our building right now given our focus on current world events and the Center’s extended intermission.”

Fox Cities officials say artist Irineo Medina created the mural in seven-piece increments over the last few weeks and plans to finish the eighth and final piece of the mural live on Saturday on the Fox Cities Performing Art Center’s pillars along College Avenue.

“Eight concepts was a little challenging but led to some artistic growth. I thought about how the Fox Cities P.A.C. interacts with the community and then how the community interacts with themselves. And of course, keep it light and colorful and add the vibrancy to the street,” Medina said.

The art center invites members of the community to view the mural and is encouraging viewers to take photos and post them on social media using the hashtag #foxcitiespac.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5