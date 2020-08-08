FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center unveils new mural

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced on Saturday that it is unveiling a new mural representing togetherness and a feeling of belonging.

Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen shares, “With the help of the talented Irineo Medina we are able to celebrate this new mural that visualizes that indescribable feeling you get when sitting together in the theater. This sense of belonging and togetherness feels especially important to display on the outside of our building right now given our focus on current world events and the Center’s extended intermission.” 

Fox Cities officials say artist Irineo Medina created the mural in seven-piece increments over the last few weeks and plans to finish the eighth and final piece of the mural live on Saturday on the Fox Cities Performing Art Center’s pillars along College Avenue.

“Eight concepts was a little challenging but led to some artistic growth. I thought about how the Fox Cities P.A.C. interacts with the community and then how the community interacts with themselves. And of course, keep it light and colorful and add the vibrancy to the street,” Medina said. 

The art center invites members of the community to view the mural and is encouraging viewers to take photos and post them on social media using the hashtag #foxcitiespac.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah