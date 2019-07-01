Fox Cities Quilt Co. making sewing fun for kids with summer camps

One Appleton business is keeping kids learning and entertained this summer, fit enough to burst at the seams.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Appleton business is keeping kids learning and entertained this summer, fit enough to burst at the seams.

Fox Cities Quilt Co. is sharing their love of sewing through some summer classes. Summer time might be a time to unwind, but for those at the shop it’s all about keeping busy while having some fun.

“It’s just a healthy, creative outlet and it’s just been a lot of fun,” says Chelsey Schweitzer, class instructor.

“Not only are we teaching kids how to sew and create, but we’re helping them build confidence,” says Judy Sommerfield-Fox, Owner of Fox Cities Quilt Co. “They’re doing reading, writing, math, creativity- so they’re using both the left and right sides of their brain, and we’re disguising it as fun.”

Fun that’s only just begun- that’s because this is the first summer the shop has hosted these camps. And if you thought the fun was only for kids, you need to guess again.

“I retired last summer and it was something on my bucket list that I wanted to sew and possibly get into quilting,” said Teresa & Donna, Grandmother and granddaughter taking the class. “When I heard Teresa was signing up for this class, I checked with Ms. Chelsey and yes, a grandmother could come. For the kids, it is so refreshing to see them doing something besides electronics.”

It’s also teaching the students how to carry on a lost art form.

“We all have a quilt or know somebody who has a quilt from their mother or their grandmother,” said Sommerfield-Fox. “If we don’t teach younger people how to sew, those heirlooms and that art might die.”

“It’s just a great way to explore also something new for them,” said Schweitzer. “I just hope it encourages them to continue to try new things.”

You can find more information, including how to sign up for a class, on the Fox Cities Quilt Co. website. There is also more information on their Facebook page.