Fox Cities Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army Fox Cities is launching their 2021 Holiday Season at the Festival Foods in Menasha. This year, they have set the goal of $1,125,000.

This year’s campaign began today and continues through December 24. There are over 40 red kettles that will be in front of businesses throughout the Fox Cities area. The donations help the organization supply necessities for those in need throughout the community. They also use the funding to provide winter coats, housing, and Christmas Assistance.

Community Foundation has partnered with the Salvation Army for their largest match, they are matching $51,000. Community Foundation’s staff will also be bellringing through the day. President and CEO of The Community Foundation, Curt Detjen says its important for them to give to those in need.

This year’s kettle features several digital options such as a QR code and Apple pay. The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers, they have 5,000 bellringing hours to fill. You can visit their website to sign up.

