Fox Cities Salvation Army to reopen doors for lunch

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Fox Cities announced they are opening their doors for people to eat lunch inside again.

According to officials, the Salvation Army of Fox Cities will open back up to eat lunch inside starting May 10. There will be protocols in place including, wearing a mask and a limited amount people allowed inside.

“With the vaccinations that have been distributed to the community, we feel confident that we can maintain safe covid practices inside the building for our clients,” says Kristal Knudtson, Director of Development and Communications.

The noon meal lunch program is open to anyone and runs all week starting at 11:30 a.m. Officials say they serve an average of 125 people a day.

Since the pandemic started meals were served contactless and to-go.

More information can be found on the Salvation Army of Fox Cities’ website.

