APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ringing bells at Festival Foods are back for the 2023 Red Kettle Campaign and volunteer Roxanne Panko is back to do the ringing for a fourth year.

“Some families can’t afford [to celebrate Christmas], I know a lot of them can’t. People care in the world. A lot of people care, I love it,” she said. “A lot of people appreciate it.”

The 53-year-old is volunteering for more than 40 hours each week this season, totaling 176 hours this season.

“The more I’m out here, the more I feel I can give one more person a present, for everyone to have a present to open,” Panko said. “I just want every kid to have a present, the ones that don’t, I feel that they should have a present.”

Panko knows what it is like to be a child without a present on Christmas morning.

“My mom didn’t have much so she always went to them. Food, presents, [the Salvation Army] has always been there [for me] so I’d like to give back,” she said. “It means everything, I’d be lost without it.”

Decades later, the Salvation Army continues to help Panko, and she knows that if someone is struggling, they are far from alone.

“A lot of people would be lost without the Salvation Army,” she said. “Don’t be afraid, because if you are, it could be too late. People are there to help.”