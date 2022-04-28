(WFRV) – A group of local teens is competing to be named Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Student of the Year”. They came together to celebrate their fundraising efforts, through song.

The teams are raising money and awareness with the goal of creating a future without cancer.

They made the video to celebrate the journey of this year’s Honored Hero, a local girl named Harper.

Harper was 5 years old when she and her family learned that she had T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Harper has celebrated birthdays and holidays in a hospital room. She has endured a great deal due to her treatment – chemotherapy, radiation, hair loss, steroids, physical therapy, muscle loss, and social isolation – to name a few.

Fortunately, Harper finished her last day of treatment on April 21, 2021. She has persevered with a smile and remained exceptionally positive.

Harper is a thriving 2nd grader who loves math, and she enjoys ice skating and skateboarding in her free time.

To donate to one of our local student teams visit https://www.studentsoftheyear.org/students-year-northeast-wisconsin