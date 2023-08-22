APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials from the City of Appleton started its Fox Commons construction project on Tuesday and want residents to know about temporary impacts on access to certain areas.

The Fox Commons project is part of the continuous effort for the vitality of downtown Appleton and to create a better experience for the residents and visitors.

Demolition began on Tuesday, and certain access points will be temporarily closed for safety reasons. During the demolition phase, the alley to the Finance Customer Service window will be closed through October with the exception of days surrounding utility due dates.

The alley will be open September 18-20, October 19-20, and October 30 through November 1.

The City Center Plaza will be closed to public traffic, as all fire doors leading into the building will be closed. This closure will prohibit access to or through City Center Plaza, including the interior access from the Yellow Ramp to City Center West, which includes City Hall.

Pedestrian access through City Center West will remain available throughout the construction period. Officials say they anticipate that there will be no impacts to the City Center West entrance adjacent to Appleton Street and College Avenue sidewalks.

The City of Appleton is committed to minimizing disruptions and completing the construction project efficiently.

As the project progresses, more updates will be shared.