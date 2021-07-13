FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Communities Credit Union breaks ground in Oshkosh

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- Fox Communities Credit Union is all set to break ground on their 22nd credit union location.

The new credit union will be placed in Oshkosh, and the groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday, July 15.

The full-service, tech-focused branch will include teller PODS within the lobby, full-service drive-thru lanes and ATM, and a coffee bar. Credit Union customers will have an array of consumer products & services at their disposal. There will be resources for checking, debit, and credit cards, consumer loans, commercial and mortgage lending products, while also having financial planning advisors.

Chief retail officer Nancy Krahn takes tremendous pride in the work that Fox Communities Credit Union in the Oshkosh area. She says, “we’re building more than a facility, we are building lasting relationships in the community.”

The new branch location will be conveniently placed just off the I-41 and Hwy 21, at 1870 Avenue. This will be near the Oshkosh Truck Corporate headquarters. Fox Communities expects to open the branch in late 2021, early 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win

WBCA All Star Classic

11-On Tournament

Timber Rattlers feeling the love