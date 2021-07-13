Fox Communities Credit Union breaks ground in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- Fox Communities Credit Union is all set to break ground on their 22nd credit union location.

The new credit union will be placed in Oshkosh, and the groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday, July 15.

The full-service, tech-focused branch will include teller PODS within the lobby, full-service drive-thru lanes and ATM, and a coffee bar. Credit Union customers will have an array of consumer products & services at their disposal. There will be resources for checking, debit, and credit cards, consumer loans, commercial and mortgage lending products, while also having financial planning advisors.

Chief retail officer Nancy Krahn takes tremendous pride in the work that Fox Communities Credit Union in the Oshkosh area. She says, “we’re building more than a facility, we are building lasting relationships in the community.”

The new branch location will be conveniently placed just off the I-41 and Hwy 21, at 1870 Avenue. This will be near the Oshkosh Truck Corporate headquarters. Fox Communities expects to open the branch in late 2021, early 2022.