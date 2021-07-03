Fox Crossing P.D. search for boys who smeared poop all over restroom facility at local park

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing police are asking for help in identifying two kids who are believed to have vandalized a restroom at Fritsch Park with feces and toilet paper on June 18.

According to the Fox Crossing Police Department, back in mid-June, officers received a call from the village Parks Department that the men’s restroom at Fritsch Park, located on 1651 Sandy’s Lane, had been vandalized at around 12:35 p.m. that day.

Authorities say the vandals had allegedly smeared poop and toilet paper all over the doors, walls, and mirrors inside of the restroom.

Officials note that the park’s video surveillance was able to capture the images of two young boys at the park during the time of the incident and police say these two boys are now persons of interest in this investigation. Photos of the boys captured by the park’s surveillance camera can be found below.

Courtesy of Fox Crossing Police Department

Courtesy of Fox Crossing Police Department

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Officer Davis at (920)720-7109.