FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man outside of the SUV in the photo.

Fox Crossing police posted on the Department’s Facebook page on Sunday asking for the community’s help with any information involving the individual.

Officials say residents with any information should contact Officer Farrell at (920)720-7109.

