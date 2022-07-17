FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing police officers are searching for an individual possibly connected to a recent theft.

According to the department, officers are investigating a recent theft from a N. Lake Street property.

Authorities shared the images below which depict the individual in question. Officials have asked residents to disregard the time stamps on the images.

Fox Crossing Police Department

If anyone can recognize the individual pictured, you are asked to contact Officer Evers at (920)720-71092 by phone or contact Crimestoppers P3 using the mobile app or call the anonymous tip line at (920)231-TIPS (8477).