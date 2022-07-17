FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing police officers are searching for an individual possibly connected to a recent theft.

According to the department, officers are investigating a recent theft from a N. Lake Street property.

Authorities shared the images below which depict the individual in question. Officials have asked residents to disregard the time stamps on the images.

  • Fox Crossing Police Department
If anyone can recognize the individual pictured, you are asked to contact Officer Evers at (920)720-71092 by phone or contact Crimestoppers P3 using the mobile app or call the anonymous tip line at (920)231-TIPS (8477).