FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing a local park.

According to the department, Fritsch Park was found vandalized on Saturday. Officials believe the vandalism happened overnight.

Officers shared pictures of the vandalism, which included graffitied park property. View the photos here.

“It is quite disappointing to see a beautiful park like Fritsch Park full of graffiti from overnight vandals,” wrote Fox Crossing Police Department.

If anyone has any information surrounding this incident they are asked to contact Officer Haag at (920)720-7109, or visit Winnebago Countywide Crimestoppers P3 app to report anonymously.