FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a recent retail theft at a local gas station.

According to police, at around 11:40 p.m., on Saturday, a retail theft took place at the Citgo gas station located on the 900 block of Appleton Road.

Officers have identified the person of interest in this incident as the individual depicted in the photo below.

Photo courtesy of the Fox Crossing Police Department

If you have any information surrounding the identity of this individual you are asked to contact the department at (920)720-7109. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also report through the Winnebago Countywide Crimestoppers P3 mobile app or by calling (920)231-TIPS (8477).