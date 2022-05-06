FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect who they believe is connected to recent thefts in the area.

According to the department, on April 24, officers received several reports of thefts from storage units in the Forestview Court area.

The suspect believed to be involved in the incidents can be seen below.

Anyone who recognizes the key individual in these images is asked to contact Officer Brandt at (920)720-7109. You can also report information anonymously by using the Winnebago Countywide Crimestoppers website, P3 app, or by calling (920)231-TIPS (8477).