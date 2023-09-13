FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fox Crossing are asking for the public’s help in finding a speeding biker that they consider a “reckless miscreant.”

In a release from the Fox Crossing Police Department, officers were called around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday to assist the Wisconsin State Patrol with trying to stop a speeding motorcycle on Highway 10 that was seen going over 100 miles per hour.

Fox Crossing police say they were able to initially locate the motorcycle after it exited the intersection at Highway 10 and County Highway CB.

Courtesy of the Fox Crossing Police Department

The driver of the motorcycle then reportedly sped away at what police say are unsafe speeds causing officers to not follow in pursuit.

Officers have released images taken from dashcam video and intersection cameras in Fox Crossing that show the motorcycle as being a Suzuki GSXR with no plate.

The Fox Crossing Police Department says that if anyone can help to find this “reckless miscreant,” they should contact Officer Evers through the department’s non-emergency number or by reporting information anonymously through the Winnebago County Wide Crime Stoppers P3 app.