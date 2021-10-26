Fox Crossing Police investigate reports of a gun being fired, one person injured

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV)- The Fox Crossing Police Department is currently investigating an alleged firing of a gun.

FCPD released word of this investigation on Tuesday, October 26.

On Saturday, October 23, Officers responded to the 2000 block of S. Oneida Street for reports of a person receiving gunshot wounds. According to Officials, Officers came into contact with two males. They were at a rental property of a business. One man was found with injuries consistent with those received from a firearm.

The injured man has since been released from the hospital. Law Enforcement explains that this active investigation at this time and cannot release any further details to the public.

