Fox Crossing Police names newest Police Chief

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, October 11, the Fox Crossing Police Department has announced its newest Police Chief.

Captain Scott Blashka will be taking over as Chief following Police Chief Seaver, who spent more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Blashka has 27 years of experience in law enforcement, along with a degree in Criminal Justice, according to the release. Along with the many years working in the industry, Blashka also completed the “Criminal Justice Executive Development” Institute at Fox Valley Technical College. He will oversee a team of 33 people, 28 of which are sworn officers.

The swearing-in of the Fox Crossing’s new Police Chief is set for Monday, October 11, during the Village of Fox Crossings Board Meeting.

