Fox Crossing Police searching for armed robbery suspect

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station was robbed over the weekend.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 670 N. Green Bay Road for an armed robbery on Saturday.

The initial information said an individual, dressed in all black, entered the store brandishing a long gun and demanding cash.

Officers from multiple departments responded to the incident. When en route, officers learned the suspect had fled the scene.

A K9 was requested to assist in the search of the area, as was a drone. Fox Crossing Police say officers were unable to locate the suspect, but did recover evidence left behind at the crime scene.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a man wearing all black with a black, cloth-type mask.

Investigators are actively investigating the incident, according to Fox Crossing Police.

