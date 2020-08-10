Fox Crossing Police searching for attempted home invasion suspect

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in an attempted home invasion.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Mayer Street Sunday evening. Shortly after, the suspect was seen on surveillance cameras at Michiel’s Bar & Grill on Appleton Road.

Fox Crossing Police ask that you do not attempt to approach the man as he did have a firearm at the scene and should still be considered armed and dangerous.

The man should have an injury to the left side of his head following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Division at 920-720-7109, or via Crimestoppers at winnebagocrimestoppers.org. Once there, you can anonymously call to report or download the P3 app.

