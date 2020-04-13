Fox Crossing Police urge drivers to use caution after officer nearly hit while responding to a crash

Editor’s Note: This video may be graphic for some viewers.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Crossing Police are reminding motorists to slow down and move over when you see emergency lights after an officer was nearly injured while responding to an accident Monday morning.

In the video, which may be graphic for some, an officer can be seen crossing an off-ramp to tend to a vehicle that is pulled over. The officer can be seen stopping, looking toward oncoming traffic, and then running back across the off-ramp. A car is then seen colliding with the vehicle already pulled over.

According to Fox Crossing Police, the drivers of the vehicles and the officer only received minor injuries.

“When you see emergency lights ahead, use extreme caution, SLOW DOWN, and MOVE OVER!” Fox Crossing Police said in a Monday Facebook post.

MORE FROM WFRV LOCAL 5