FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – After officials in Menasha received some backlash for proposing the idea of adding a third Kwik Trip to the city of just over 17,000, a second public hearing was called.

During Monday’s meeting, Fox Crossing’s Common Council discussed a boundary line change that would show Menasha and Fox Crossing exchanging different parcels of land.

An area of 9th Street and Racine Road, historically owned by the Village of Fox Crossing would be exchanged over to the City of Menasha. The parcels include the old location for Bubba’s Pub, where officials were planning on building the new Kwik Trip.

After heavy discussion, Fox Crossing officials signed off on the boundary agreement with the Menasha, paving the way for the development of the city’s third Kwik Trip, right next to a family-owned Citgo.

Owners with Citgo are unhappy and say they will lose around 50% of their business when Kwik Trip moves next door.

“To put a fourth, a fifth Kwik Trip within a five-mile radius, that is ridiculous,” said Belinda Singh, a former Citgo employee. “Kwik Trip is a corporation that makes half of its own products. From soda to bread to pizzas to food.”

Advocates for the Kwik Trip coming to Menasha say it’ll create jobs for the community and that the people around the area love the products and services that Kwik Trip provides.