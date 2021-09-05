FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Jazz Fest livens up Menasha this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)-Music was in the air along the waterfront in Menasha for Fox Jazz Fest. 

The event included music from both high school jazz bands and professional jazz bands and performers like the Wisconsin Jazz Orchestra. The event took place on Saturday and Sunday at Jefferson Park in Menasha.

The Jazz Corner Society and the Fox Jazz Fest Planning Committee teamed up to make the event possible.

“It’s (jazz music) kind of like Tabasco sauce at first it’s a little too hot but once you get a taste for it you can’t live without it and that’s very much like Jazz,” says Fox Jazz Fest Artistic Director John Harmon.

Fox Jazz Fest started 27 years ago. This year, high school students from Fond Du Lac and Weyauwega Fremont High Schools got treated to a lesson from world-class Jazz pianist Bill Carrothers.

“(It’s important to) Pass it on to the next generation, part of the learning process for an artist is the teaching,” says Carrothers.

The lesson is a chance to continue to grow that love for Jazz in the younger generation.

“I think it’s important to get more people to join because it’s a really good opportunity and it’s fun and a lot of people don’t see it as that,” says Weyauwega Fremont High School Music Student Luke Ehrenberg.


