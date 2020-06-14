Fox Lake man dead after early morning crash

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fox Lake is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on State Highway 33 in the Township of Trenton after reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After further investigation, deputies determined that earlier in the morning, a 2012 Honda Civic being driven by the victim was heading northbound on State Highway 33 passing Sunset Point Road.

Officials say the victim had failed to take a curve at that location and traveled into the west ditch onto the front lawn of a residence before striking the front of the house.

According to authorities, alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Local 5 will update the story as it develops.