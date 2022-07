LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The County Highway N bridge over the Fox River in Little Chute and Kimberly will be under minor construction over the next two weeks.

Crews will be placing an epoxy overlay on the Fox River Bridge beginning Monday, July 18.

During construction, the bridge will be confined to one lane, while crews work on the other.

An epoxy overlay is a non-waterproofing system designed to withstand heavy vehicle traffic.