Fox River Cleanup Project closes early, extends into 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Fox River Cleanup Project will extend into 2020 after early winter-like weather brought operations to a close for 2019.

Officials say in-river work was expected to conclude this year, but, due to the weather, work will resume in spring with several weeks of dredging, capping, and covering.

The goal of the project is to reduce the risk to human health and the environment due to the presence of PCBs in sediment over a 13-mile stretch in the Fox River between Little Rapids to the bay.

This was the 11th year of operations on the river.

During work in 2019, over 425,000 cubic yards of sediment was dredged from the bottom of the river, producing more than 230,000 tons of material that was taken to the landfill in Calumet County. More than 65 acres of river bottom was capped or covered.

Throughout the lifetime of the project, almost 5.9 million cubic yards of sediment was dredged and processed prior to being taken to the landfill.