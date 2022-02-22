GRAND CHUTE, Wis.(WFRV)- The Partner To Empower program has officially launched at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. It is designed to invest $25 million into minority-owned businesses that are looking to elevate to a store or kiosk in the Mall.

“We know that Black and Minority businesses have had to deal with barriers for generations, that have prevented minorities from opening businesses,” said Michelle Isabel, Vice President of Business Development for Brookfield Properties. Isabel says it’s time to get this done. “Brookfield Properties wanted to create this program, that would provide resources to help them,” she said.

The idea to start Partner To Empower came after George Floyd’s death that went viral on social media. Isabel says it started in other states and is now being offered in the Midwest. “All you have to do is apply, the opportunity is here and now,” she said.

Included in the program, are one-on-one business planning, and guidance. There is also access to funding towards custom construction of the store or kiosk. “There is also a four-week workshop with industry professionals,” said Isabel.

Philip Bennett is a Fox Valley business owner, who has two stores in the Mall. He says this program is a win-win for the black community. “It helps empower anybody in the African American community, who wants to open up a business and get the right knowledge to do it the right way,” said Bennett.

The Mall has a number of spaces available, with over one hundred stores, including kiosks open. For more information on the program click here. Applications are due online by March 18th.