Fox River Mall reopens after deadly shooting with high police presence

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV)- The Fox River Mall reopened Tuesday, two days after a deadly shooting. Shoppers and mall employees saw an increased police presence courtesy of the Grand Chute Police Department.

“Our officers spend a lot of time at the Fox River Mall anyway, we have a satellite office there,” said Officer Travis Waas of the Grand Chute Police Department. Waas says the increased patrol is to ensure the public and employees that their safety is important. ” We do have a bit more presence today and we felt it was necessary to have more boots on the ground along with our partners in security,” said Waas.

Customers we spoke to said that they feel that the community is safe and the location is safe because the incident was isolated and not random. Still there is advice that if you see something, say something. ” This is a very safe town, but we also have to be vigilant,” said Tom Nelson, Outagamie Executive. Nelson says the mutual aid that Grand Chute received during this incident was top notch. ” Departments like Appleton, Brown County, State Patrol, Neenah, along with the S.E.R.T team really came together in this response which was fantastic,” said Nelson.

Shoppers and employees will see an increased presence of law enforcement for the time being. The search continues for the Dezman Elis in connection to the shooting. If you have any information, you are urged to contact Grand Chute Police: 920-832-1575.