Fox River Recreational Trail to undergo construction, temporarily affecting travel

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks reports on Thursday that there will be maintenance work being done on the Fox River Trail crossing of Bomier Street causing some temporary travel changes.

According to Brown County Parks, some curb and gutter removal at the Fox River Trail crossing of Bomier Street will take place until Wednesday, July 28 at the latest.

Officials say that concrete will be removed from the area, and temporary ramps will be in place to allow bikes and pedestrians to cross Bomier Street while the concrete is poured and cured. Park officials report the ramps will be in place until July 28, or until the concrete reaches its opening strength.

