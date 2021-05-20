GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Fox River Trail celebrates 20 years

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be a rededication celebration for the Fox River Trail held on May 20 for the 20th anniversary of the trail.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. at Voyageur Park in De Pere, a short history of the trail and the impact of the trail on the community will be given. There will also be a demonstration of the New VenTek trail pass kiosks, with Trail Rangers on hand to allow buyers to immediately redeem their annual State Trail Pass.

Friends of the Fox River Trail group will be offering annual memberships for $7.

According to officials, the Fox River Trail has seen over 2 million users and has helped connect the communities along the Fox River for 20 years. The Fox River Trail also maintains the public corridor for thousands of users each month.

For more information regarding the Fox River Trail, visit the Friends of the Fox River Trail’s Facebook page.

