Fox River Trail users should expect delays due to trail maintenance

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox River Trail walkers, runners, and explorers may experience some delays due to trail maintenance and upkeep.

According to the Brown County Parks maintenance mowing and brushing will take place on the Fox River Trail beginning August 19 through September 1.

Park officials say this work involves large equipment and trail users should expect delays if they are in an area that mowing is taking place. Mowing will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The trail will remain open during these operations, but delays should be expected along the 21 miles of trail in Brown County.

