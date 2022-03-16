NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is celebrating glass art created by students with their 2022 Fox Valley Area High School Glass Exhibition. The exhibit features over 100 pieces of artwork.

Students from 10 different area high schools got a chance to work at the museum as well as at their schools to create the pieces. Glass Studio Manager, Taylor Moeller-Roy says this experience allowed the students to express themselves.

The museum is also hosting their Art After Dark: St. Patrick’s Day Family Night on Thursday at 5pm. The event is open to the public and allows families to create their own glass art piece for $15. The museum hosts 4 Art After Dark events each year and always incorporate a fun theme.

For more details about the exhibit and Art After Dark event, you can visit their website.