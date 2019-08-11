Fox Valley boy scout troop turns 100

Saturday marked a very special anniversary, the 100 year anniversary of an Appleton boy scout troop.

Boy scout troop 2 celebrated it’s centennial anniversary with the First United Methodist Church.

The celebration included numerous service projects and recognizing the history and honors of the troop.

The troop’s secret for being around for 100 years? Strong parental leadership.

“It’s parental involvement, we are staffed well with parents that care and groups that fall apart tend to have leadership that doesn’t participate in high numbers,” says Mark Schedler with troop 2. “We have the exact opposite situation.”

The anniversary also marks troop 2 as the oldest boy scout troop in the Fox Valley.