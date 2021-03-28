Fox Valley businesses indicates residents heed gathering advice ahead of Easter

Ahead of Easter, businesses say pre-Easter sales indicate small gatherings

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) On Palm Sunday, we can’t help but look forward to easter and with the vaccine rollout, many Wisconsinites are contemplating whether to host a large or small easter get-together.

Local Five talked with local businesses to see how Wisconsinites are planning and what health experts advise.

A nice juicy ham and a decadent dessert usually go hand in hand with Easter.

Steve Jahnkee, with Jacobs Meat Market says, “The best selling meats at Easter of course is our hams.

Kara Munoz, owner of Just Dzuricks Cheesecakes says, “For Easter, I have carrot cake. I have a Cadbury egg cheesecake.

Some say sales of these staples are good indicators of gathering size for Easter.

Jahnkee says, “Sales of the ham this year about twice as much as we did last year. It’s interesting this past week or the years in the past. It’s like second-generation now coming in and buying their hams. Their parents have bought it and now the kids are coming in to buy their own.”

Munoz says, “It’s been kind of surprising, I guess, that business took off as much as it did during this time.”

Even with soaring customer sales, experts caution during Easter; don’t let up.

Dr. Ashok n. Rai, Prevea Health CEO and President says, “This is honestly the worst time to take off that mask. You know we’re starting to see increasing cases. Right now that’s one of the most important things we can stress that until everybody’s gotten vaccinated, we need to wear those masks.”

With the vaccine rollouts, Easter may be the first gathering for families and businesses say Wisconsinites are heeding medical advice to limit celebrations.

Jahnkee says, “Customer orders is about half the size the normally, which is telling me they’re probably taking the news of smaller gatherings for this Easter.”

Munoz says, “I get the feeling gathering are still smaller on the smaller side. For the holidays a lot of people like to buy the larger cakes you know for maybe the family dinners.”

Dr. Rai says, “Make it low-risk by keeping that gathering small still. You really won’t know you’ve reached herd immunity until you’ve looked in the rear-view mirror and say hey the virus isn’t replicating anymore. Estimates say that it would be really good if we could get to 80 percent in the state of Wisconsin.”

Dr. Rai also says vaccine supply in our state is increasing significantly and encourages anyone eligible to get vaccinated.