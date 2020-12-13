Fox Valley businesses hosted drive-through food pantry event for families in need

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Several Fox Valley businesses teamed up on Saturday to hold a special drive-through pop-up food pantry event for the community.

The special event titled Pizza Jam was held at the Kaukauna Public Library and aimed to provide for around 125 local families.

During the Pizza Jam, families were able to take home grocery boxes crafted from donations from the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry and included several cheesy Lotzza Motzza Brew Pub pizzas courtesy of Bernatellos Foods.

“We know that it’s been a struggle for a lot of people during the pandemic, we’ve all seen it and as a company, we’ve been fortunate that we’ve done alright to survive, and so like we said, if there’s anything we can do to help out like donating pizzas, we are more than happy to do that,” shared event and sponsorship manager Luke Van Handel.

Jake’s Diapers also pitched in and supplied families with a variety of diapers and wipes.