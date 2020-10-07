Fox Valley businesses weighing options after latest announcement of emergency order

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Reaction over Governor Evers Emergency Order #3 is mixed with local leaders in support — and many business owners concerned.

Governor Evers recent orders will weigh heavily on the restaurant industry which is already struggling to stay afloat.

Restaurants still reeling from Governor Evers Safer at Home Order –now have to deal with Emergency Order #3

Eric Willis, manager at The Good Company Restaurant says, “Yes, it’s an ordinance that we should have out. Do I necessarily agree with it? I mean I understand why it’s there.”

Governor Evers latest order limits some indoor public gatherings to 25 percent, which means lower margins.

Places that are not open to the public, like the Grand Meridian, are not defined as a public gathering in Governor Evers orders.

Sue Lamers, General Manager at the Grand Meridan says, “Invited functions, functions with invited guests are exempt from this order, so that would mean most of the events that we’re handling here would be exempt.”

Governor Evers order notes, the order applies to indoor, non-religious weddings or receptions that are open to the public. The order does not apply to:

• Private wedding ceremonies or receptions.

• Religious wedding ceremonies.

• Outdoor weddings or receptions.

Lamers says, “Events at the Grand Meridian that are not exempt would be limited to 250 people since the Grand Meridian’s occupancy is 1000. We do have exhibitor shows vendor shows that are impacted but we’re also finding with COVID that those events are down in numbers and probably will not affect our 250 person capacity.”

Tom Nelson, Outagamie County Executive says, “It’s not about throwing people in jail. This is about leveling the playing field. It’s about certainty. It’s about generating awareness and hopefully changing habits.

Emergency Order #3 begins Thursday, October 8, and runs through November 6.