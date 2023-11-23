COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – A café in the Fox Valley not only provided free meals on Thanksgiving Day but also collected donations for a good cause.

For the 4th year, Chico’s Café hosted a free meal for anyone who came in between 11 am-2 pm on Thanksgiving. For owners Chico and Christina Monterrosa, it is important that no one goes hungry on the holiday.

Chico said, “We know that there are so many people out there that don’t have a place to go or don’t have family, so we like to participate and be part of the community.”

Debbie Olson traveled from Red Wing, Minnesota to enjoy the holiday with her family at Chico’s.

About the food, Olson said, “[It] couldn’t be better, especially the mashed potatoes. [They] were real potatoes with skins on them.”

It was not just about the food on the table. The Monterrosas were also collecting donations for VFW Post 3319 in Kaukauna, with some of the members serving food as well.

Not only did Army veteran Patrick Jones from Little Chute appreciate the free meal but also the cafe’s contribution to those who have served.

Jones said, “There’s no way to explain how grateful I am, so I’m very happy that they think of the veterans and the people for Thanksgiving.”

The Monterrosas also said a few hundred people dined in for the day.