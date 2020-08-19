Fox Valley celebrates women’s suffrage two pandemics later

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) President Trump posthumously pardoned Susan B. Anthony — a pioneer in women’s right to vote.

His actions come on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment and local leaders and activists in the Fox Valley celebrate this milestone.

Karen Nelson, Appleton’s Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator says, “It’s critically important for women to get out and vote right now because at this point in time in our history women are now the new majority of the electorate.”

Nearly two pandemics later, leaders and activists in the Fox Valley celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

Jeanne Roberts President of Appleton’s League of Women Voters says, “It’s important because all women were disenfranchised. They had to pay taxes, but they couldn’t vote on how their taxes were used.

Women’s rights pioneer, Susan B. Anthony has been posthumously pardoned but some Fox Valley activists question if Anthony would agree.

Roberts says, “Susan B. Anthony wanted to make a statement. I think pardoning her is the exact opposite thing that Anthony would want. When they came to arrest her she insisted on being handcuffed. They didn’t want to handcuff her.”

But all women didn’t get the right to vote, some women would cast their ballots much later.

Nelson says, “It was not until 1952, that Asian women could vote. 1957 before Native American women got the full right to vote, not until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 until African American women could vote and ten years later Latino women could vote.”

Lee Snodgrass, Vice-Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin says, “As we move through the years and now more than ever women are paying attention and realizing the power of their voice.”

Nelson says, “51% of the voting Americans are now women and so we hold in our very hands the future of this country.”

The 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote was formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution by proclamation of Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby. This after surviving two separate legal challenges.