MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been 30 years since 20-year-old Laurie Depies vanished from an area parking lot on August 19, 1992.

For three decades, the Fox Valley community has had their questions, their hopes, and their doubts about what exactly happened to Depies.

Depies was last seen leaving her job at the Fox River Mall on the night of August 19, 1992. She was headed to her boyfriend’s apartment in Fox Crossing but never arrived.

With hardly any evidence, investigators were stumped for years about what happened to Laurie Depies. In 2010, convicted killer Larry Hall confessed to murdering Depies, but investigators weren’t buying it and never were able to solidify his claims.

After the lead investigator retired, the case was handed over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), but no further breakthroughs have been made.

The case remains open at this time and even the smallest detail could be significant in what exactly happened to Laurie Depies.