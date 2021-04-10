Fox Valley Comedy to host nationally touring comedians April 23

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a good laugh? The Fox Valley Comedy has just what you’re looking for.

The Fox Valley Comedy announced that on April 23, it will be welcoming the community with some much-needed comedic relief provided by nationally touring comedians Natasha Pearl Hansen and Jake Snell.

Based in LA, Natasha Pearl Hansen is a comedian, actress, producer, and writer that performs in countless specials and festivals all over the United States and the Caribbean. Stand-up headliner, Jake Snell is the Executive Director of the renowned Madison Comedy week.

Organizers say during the event masks will be required and there will be a capacity limit due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Staff says doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m., at the Appleton Beer Factory located on 603 W College Avenue, in Appleton. General Admission Tickets are $15.00 online or $20.00 at the door if this show would not sell out pre-show. You can get your tickets now on the company’s website.