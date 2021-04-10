FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Valley Comedy to host nationally touring comedians April 23

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a good laugh? The Fox Valley Comedy has just what you’re looking for.

The Fox Valley Comedy announced that on April 23, it will be welcoming the community with some much-needed comedic relief provided by nationally touring comedians Natasha Pearl Hansen and Jake Snell.

Based in LA, Natasha Pearl Hansen is a comedian, actress, producer, and writer that performs in countless specials and festivals all over the United States and the Caribbean. Stand-up headliner, Jake Snell is the Executive Director of the renowned Madison Comedy week.

Organizers say during the event masks will be required and there will be a capacity limit due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Staff says doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m., at the Appleton Beer Factory located on 603 W College Avenue, in Appleton. General Admission Tickets are $15.00 online or $20.00 at the door if this show would not sell out pre-show. You can get your tickets now on the company’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights

One-on-one with Green Bay United state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Titans taking advantage of opportunities during spring

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular